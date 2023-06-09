Working group should be set up for Ice House Hill Park after letter from Carmel Naughton lamenting state of Dundalk Park

It’s quite clear that an upgrade of Ice House Hill Park is needed, the newly elected chairperson of Dundalk Municipal District Council Cllr Sean Kelly has stated.

He told the June meeting that he had been very disappointed to read a letter by Carmel Naughton, whose family had donated so much to the park, in local newspapers complaining about the deplorable state of the park.

He suggested that a working group be set up for Ice House Hill Park including councillors, residents and representatives of the Naughton family.

He recalled that at the time that the Naughtons had made donations to the park they had wanted to set up a trust fund to help maintain it but this had been turned down.

The park was “a fantastic amenity” and he was going bring the proposal around a working group to the next meeting.