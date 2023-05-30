Woman murdered in Louth was ‘such an obliging lady’ who ‘loved helping people’

Catherine Henry was found dead in her Bridge Street apartment in Dundalk on Wednesday of last week

Gardai in Dundalk are conducting door to door inquiries as the murder investigation continues into the brutal killing of Catherine Henry in her Bridge Street apartment last Wednesday evening.

The 62 year old mother was found in a pool of blood in her apartment, one of three in a converted shop, just doors from the soup kitchen where she had volunteered.

The street was sealed off as gardai carried out technical investigations and a murder inquiry was launched after the post-mortem examination. While gardai have not disclosed details of the post-mortem for operational reasons, it has been reported in the national media that the victim had been violently assaulted and died as a result of blunt truma injuries.

Although she had only moved to Bridge Street in recent years, Catherine’s death has sent shockwaves through the town.

Floral tributes were left outside her home and she is fondly remembered by those who knew her through her volunteering with Irish Soup Kitchens,

“She was such an obliging lady,” said Mark O’Neill of Irish Soup Kitchen.

He recalled that Catherine had volunteered at the kitchen when it first opened in Bridge Street.

"She called in and said she was living a couple of doors down and wasn’t doing anything so she wanted to give some time to helping people.”

He believes that she was originally from Dublin and had family connections with Drogheda.

"We don’t ask questions of people when they come in. I think she may have had some background in decorating or interior design as she was always doing the place up. You’d come in in the morning and she could have painted it a different colour. She was constantly doing things to improve the place.”

"I never heard anyone saw a bad word about her. She was very obliging. Nothing phased her, and she really really liked helping people. “

Mark said that if Catherine saw that someone was in need of clothing or shoes, she would sort them out.

"She was absolutely fantastic, she went above and beyond,” he said, revealing that Catherine had ended up helping him with the rota.

"She had a great rapport with everyone, she got on with everyone.”

He said that he had been unable to get in contact with her when the soup kitchen opened in its new premises in Bachelors’ Walk and had learned of her death from a number of people coming in who knew her from Bridge Street.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of Bridge Street, Dundalk on the afternoon/evening of Wednesday last May 23. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.