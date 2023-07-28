Water disruption warning for Dundalk customers

Planned works may cause disruptions to the water supply in parts of Dundalk

Uisce Eireann are warning that planned works may cause intermittent supply disruptions to parts of Dundalk next week.

Hydrant installation works cheduled to take place from 10am until 6pm on Monday July 31

may impact customers in the Mountain View Crescent, and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

In addition, valve replacement being carried out as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause intermittent supply disruptions to Muirhevnamore, and surrounding areas

These works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 6pm on Tuesday August 1 and from 10am until 6pm on Wednesday August 3.

Supply may take two to three hours to fully return to all affected properties.