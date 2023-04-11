Warm tributes paid to former Louth school principal Teresa McKevitt – ‘a passionate and gifted teacher’

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Teresa McKevitt (nee Ring) River Lane, Carlingford, who died at her residence on Saturday April 8 after a brave battle with cancer.

The former principal of Bush Post-Primary School was fondly remembered as a gifted and inspirational teacher, whose kindness shaped the lives of many of her former students.

One of a family of ten children, Teresa’s childhood was spent in Carraig A Drohid, Macroom, Co Cork, where her love of music and the stage was born. She studied English, Maths, Latin and Logic at Univeristy College Cork, and began her teaching career in St. Michael's College Omeath in 1977.

Not long after, she met the love of her life, John McKevitt, and after their marriage, the couple settled in Carlingford, where they raised their family and Teresa became a valued member of the local community.

Following the closure of St Michael’s College in 1986, Teresa joined the teaching staff of Bush Post Primary School. She was appointed to a special duties teacher post in 1988, and was subsequently promoted to the post of Assistant Principal with special responsibility for Adult Education.

In 2005 Teresa became Deputy Principal, before taking over the reigns as Principal from Kevin Conroy in 2006. She retired in 2012.

Mourners at her funeral on Easter Monday heard that she was “a passionate and gifted teacher” who was fondly remembered by former pupils for her kindness and encouragement.

Teresa’s love of the stage dated back to her young days in Macroom and she brought that with her to Carlingford. She was a driving force in the Carlingford Drama Group, directing productions including the Playboy of The Western World, My Fair Lady, and the Importance of Being Ernest. She also staged productions in support of the Foy Centre including Professor Tom, Philadelphia Here I Come, The Plough and The Stars as well as Cinderella and Snow White.

She was a huge supporter of Cor Chairlinne, the choir founded by her husband, and was always willing to help out when needed.

Many of her former students and colleagues paid tribute to her, with the Kevin Joyce, Principal Bush Post Primary School saying she had “left a wonderful legacy here at the Bush and indeed within the entire community.”

“We remember Teresa as a former colleague who was passionate about education and providing students with the best opportunities during their time at Bush Post Primary School, “ said Fiona Kindlon, Director of Schools, LMETB

In a moving tribute on their Faceook page, Cor Chairlinne said: “There are people in this world who come in to a community and touch so many lives that when they leave, the community as a whole unites in grief. Teresa McKevitt was one of those people. “

The Foy Centre said that she was” a great supporter of the Foy Centre since the beginning” and had done so much for both the Foy and Carlingford Community Development.

Teresa was predeceased by her parents John and Judy Ring, and is survived husband John, daughter Sally and sons Michael John and Bob, her daughter-in-law Deirdre, son-in-law Shaun, grandchildren Lottie, Darragh and Luke, sisters-in-law Aideen, Christine, Mary and Sally, sisters Ann, Carmel, Patricia and Martina, brothers Paddy, John, Mickey, Tony and Denis Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her funeral took place on Easter Monday in St Michael’s Church, Carlingford with burial in the adjoining cemetery.