Visit the new monthly Craft Market in An Tain Arts Centre Dundalk

New monthly craft market taking place in An Tain Arts Centre on the last Saturday of each month

There’s a new monthly Craft Market in Dundalk, taking place on the last Saturday of the month in An Tain Arts Centre, Crowe Street.

The first market took place in June, and proved very successful, with ten crafters taking place.

Products on sale include bath bombs and handcrafted soaps, resin crafts, clay jewellery, bookmarks and cards, hand hammered silver jewellery, wax melts and candles, crochet teddy bears, handmade bags and purses and freshly made cakes and cookies from Sweet Freak bakery.

The market takes place on Saturday July 29 from 11am to 3pm