Very special night at St Brigid’s debs for Dundalk school

Dundalk Scene’n’heard

On Friday night I headed for the Fairways Hotel for the St. Brigids School Debs and a huge crowd had turned out specially for the evening. The event had an Oscars themed night thanks to Debs Ireland and everyone had dressed up for one of the biggest nights on the school’s social calendar.

I wasn’t too long there when I met up with Patrick Marron from Carrickmacross who was looking extremely well in his black tuxedo and was with his parents Sean and Helen who told me they were sure it was going to be a good night.

Next I met up with Valentin Saroks from Castleross who was there with his extremely proud mum Ilona who said it was a fantastic occasion and the kids would love it.

After this I headed for a word with Ellen McCabe from Tatebane who was looking lovely in her dress and she was accompanied by her parents Mairead and Laurence who told me it was a great night for the pupils, teachers and parents and were really looking forward to it getting under way.

I then caught up with Anne Lawton and ex school secretary Aisling McCabe who only recently left the school but couldn’t miss out on seeing the kids all dressed up and was there to wish them all the best on their big night.

Not too long later I met up school principal Eddie Martin who told me this is one of their biggest nights of the year, all the students were looking really well and were sure that it was going to be a fantastic night for everyone there.

I then got a word with teacher Siobhan McKenna from Carrickmacross who had come along to support the students and said she hasn’t returned to work as she is still on maternity leave and told me baby Saoirse Duffy is doing fine!

After this I went over for a chat with Ben Casey from Annagassan who was looking sharp and was with parents Aidan and Mary along with brothers Patrick and Michael who were up for making it a real night to remember for their debutant.

Next I caught up with Ronan Monahan from Kilcurry who was just after arriving with parents Frances and Colm who said it wasn’t Ronan’s debs, he was there for Emma Smith from The Meadows who was looking great and ready for a real night of fun together.

Making my way through the crowds I then met up with Gabriel Morrissey from Mullaharlin Road who was with Mark, mum Valentina and brother Vilandas who told me it was a lovely night and were looking forward to making the best of it.

After this I met up with one of the most popular ladies at the debs Amy Hoey from Ardee (who arrived in her late grandfather’s vintage Austin car) who was there with parents Mary and John along with Shirley Kerr also from Ardee who were only a small group who were there for Amy and wanted to wish her all the best on her big night.

They were then joined by Amy’s godmother and aunt Bernie Kane as well as grandfather Ollie Kane both from Ardee who were ready to make sure it was a real night to remember.

One man who was there checking out the night was progressing was Zack McArdle from Plaster who won’t be celebrating his debs until next year but wanted to go and enjoy the night with his parents Alan and Niamh and brother Alex.

They were having a laugh with Ryan O’Hagan from Lennon Melia Terrace who was with mum Catriona and family Sienna, Kai who assured me it was going to be a real night to remember for them all and they are so proud of Ryan.

Not too far away I caught up with Patrick Kehoe from Bay Estate who was looking the business in his blue suit. He was ready for a night of it with Elaine, Mark, Kacey, Lily and Jade Kehoe, Gerard and Aria Toner who were so proud of Patrick and were going to make sure he had an excellent night.

Heading for another group I met more of Amy’s group who included granny Marie Hoey from Castlebellingham, aunt Claire Kane Ardee, aunt Karen and husband John Matthews from Castlebellingham who is also her godfather and uncle Sean Gannon from Ardee who told me they are all so proud of Amy and said she was looking so well.

Not too long later I caught up with teachers Maureen Maloney from Dromiskin and Geraldine McCabe who was with her daughter Orla and they wanted to wish the debutants all the best and hoped they had a lovely night.

After this I met up Ben Casey’s date for the debs Sophie McGee from Louth Village who was just after arriving with Michael Casey and Shauna Devlin from Louth Village who were all looking extremely well and couldn’t wait for the night to get going.

They were joined by Renárs Marins from Woodville Manor in a very stylish blue suit who was there with his mum Vineta Komule who were in great form and assured me it was going to be a good night.

As the group were being called in to get the night under way I then met Lorraine and Gerard Smith who were with daughters Isabelle and Emma who were all in great form and ready for a marvellous night.

Finally, before I departed I caught up with Fionn Farrell from Blackrock who was looking well in his tuxedo and was with parents John and Trish and brother Oisin. When I asked John how he thought the night would go he replied “There ain’t no night like a St. Brigids night”.