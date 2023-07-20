Uisce Éireann completes major upgrade to sewer network in Dundalk

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Louth County Council, has completed a major project to upgrade and improve the sewer network at St. Helena’s, Dundalk. The delivery of this important wastewater project will support social and economic growth, including planned housing development, and will significantly improve the capacity and operational performance of the existing sewers, benefitting local businesses and residents. It will also help protect the local environment by reducing the risk of sewer overflows into Dundalk Harbour.

The project involved the construction of almost 1.2kms of new sewerage pipes and is part of a project to improve the capacity of the existing sewers in the area while also enhancing operational performance. The works involved the installation of a new rising main, beginning at St. Helena’s Terrace pumping station to the junction of Coe’s Road and Point Road. The rising main at Quay Street pumping station was also replaced as part of the project.

Commenting on the project, Padraig Hanly, Programme Manager said, “Working with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we are delighted to announce the completion of this vital project for Dundalk. A sewer network that is fit for purpose is essential to support business and social development in the area. These works will support existing and future residential and commercial development while also improving the overall performance of the sewer network and will help the local environment by reducing the risk of sewer flooding.”

Padraig added “On behalf of Uisce Éireann, I would like to thank the people of Dundalk for their support and co-operation during the delivery of these works.”

The project was delivered by GMC Utilities Group on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.