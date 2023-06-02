Tributes paid to Eurovision star Roy Taylor who has died after Motor Neuron Disease battle

Roy Taylor with Finbar Furey when they released a song in aid of motor neurone disease research

Tributes are being paid to Roy Taylor who represented Ireland in the Eurovision with his band Jump The Gun in 1988 died yesterday following a battle with Motor Neuron Disease.

The Dublin native who had made Dundalk his home had been diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease in 2018 and had devoted his final years to raising awareness about the disease

Roy, who moved to Dundalk over twenty years ago, was extremely well-known on the local music scene with The Absolutelys.

After his devastating diagnosis, he said he had two choices. “I could roll up in a ball or roll up by sleeves and do something about it and not let the disease define me.”

He was passionate that the key to finding a cure for the disease lay in getting more funds for research.

The talented singer and bass player used his profile as a former Eurovision finalist to raise funds research into the disease with his charity Mind Your Back MND, releasing a number of singles.

These included ‘My New Dream’ with his son Taylor which went to Number 1 in the iTunes downloads charts in Ireland in October 2020 and he also released a duet ‘I Can’t Wait for Tomorrow’ with his daughter Ella in November 2021.

Last year he teamed with his friend Finbar Furey to release the single ‘Music’s Door’ with all funds going to the charity.

He had also acted as Ambassador for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association’s ‘Drink Team for MND’ campaign.

His family confirmed his death last night, writing on the Mind Your Back MND Facebook page.

"It is with deep sadness we wish to announce the passing of our dad and hero Roy Taylor. Through his infectious positivity over the last number of years he achieved so much in the fight against MND.

"His work has helped the world get closer to be free of MND. And for that we are bursting with pride. An amazing dad and amazing person and an amazing musician. To everyone who supported us, you all know who you are. We love you all and he loved you all."

Fellow musicians and members of the public have been paying tribute to Roy on social media, praising him for his courage and positivity.

“An amazing winger player and writer and soundest guy you could ever work,….and a true fighter,” wrote one, while another recalled Roy as being “Gifted, charming, warm and courageous.”

Roy is survived by his heartbroken wife and family, of Lisa (née Morrow), sons Adam, Terence, Aaron and daughter Ella, brothers, sisters, daughters in-law Catherine and Eliz, granddaughter Emily, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, his wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home, Ellen Lodge, Red Barns Road, from Saturday and Sunday 1pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am driving to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.