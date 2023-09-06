Tourism boost for Louth as Faughart Shrine to be added to Ireland’s Ancient East website

The news that Faughart Shrine and graveyard are to be featured tourist attractions on the Ireland’s Ancient East website, has been welcomed by local Cllr John Reilly.

“This is a major development for the area,” said Cllr Reilly.

“We have a massive amount of history in both sites,” he said. “Faughart of course is the birthplace of St Brigid and next year is the 1,500th anniversary of her death.”

“The marketing of Faughart will take on a new dimension in the coming months ahead. With the interest in St Brigid becoming stronger into the lead up to next years anniversary and not forgetting a national holiday in her name.

“But this area has so much more to offer the day tripper from the burial-ground of Edward De Bruce (High King of Ireland) who was killed at the famous battle of Faughart in 1318, the holy well in Faughart Graveyard, which is the site of early Christianity at the edge of Leinster and Ulster looking down on the Gap of the North.”

He said that bringing tourism to North Louth is one of his top priorities and the news that Faughart is to be promoted on the Ireland’s Ancient East website is a major achievement.