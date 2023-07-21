Tipperary open flagship store in Dundalk

BIDS Manager Martin McElligott (left) with Robbie Scamlon, Managing Director, Darah Cooke, Jim Judge, retail development Manager, Pauline McConville, Judy Gilroy, Stylist, Model Maria Traynor, Sarah Jane Tobin, DMG Media and Ellen McCourt at the opening of the Tipperary flagship retail store, 'Gifts Beyond Expectations' in Earl STreet, Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Pauline McConville, Darah Cooke and Ellen McCourt at the opening of the Tipperary flagship retail store, 'Gifts Beyond Expectations' in Earl Street, Dundalk.

Retail Development Manager Jim Judge (left) with BIDS Manager Martin McElligott and Ruairí Ó Murchú TD at the opening of the Tipperary flagship retail store, 'Gifts Beyond Expectations' in Earl Street, Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Tipperary Crystal officially opened their newest retail Store at No.1 Earl Street Dundalk on Thursday. This marks the latest retail development, for Ireland's premier Giftware brand.

The new flagship Store for Tipperary will feature extensive ranges of Jewellery, Giftware, Homeware, Christmas and Accessories, widely loved by the brand`s customer base.

Heading up the new enterprise is Jim Judge - the Retail Development Manager, a highly qualified retailer, with over three decades of experience. The retail team will also include local representatives including Pauline McConville, Darah Cooke and Ellen McCourt.

Tipperary is a grassroots brand and believes in supporting Communities.

Managing Director, Robbie Scanlan states "Tipperary is delighted to announce the opening of our Flagship Store, No. 1 Earl Street Dundalk. We look forward to providing a quality service and indeed a supply of the best giftware solutions to all our customers"

Tipperary, 1 Earl Street, Dundalk will be open 7 days per week - The Gift Beyond Expectations

Attending the launch were:Judy Gilroy - Ireland Am Presenter / Stylist and Creative Director, Ruairí Ó Murchú TD, Dundalk BIDS Manager Martin McElligott, Robbie Scanlan - Managing Director, Jim Judge - Retail Development Manager and model - Maria Taylor - Andrea Roche Model Agency