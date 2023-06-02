Talented Louth footballer Jamie Linden named in Ireland Futsal squad

Jamie Linden, a talented football player from Co Louth, has been selected for Ireland’s first FAI National Futsal squad for players with Down syndrome.

This past weekend saw the national team training in Dublin ahead of SUDS Open European Championship for athletes with Down Syndrome taking place in Padova, Italy from 3 - 10 September, this year.

Being no stranger to the limelight, Jamie has earned many accolades in various sports including football, snooker, bowling to name but a few. Notwithstanding his achievements in martial arts in the White Tiger challenge, the MMA Combat Athletes open and the WOMAA World Martial Games.

Jamie is also used to the An Táin Dundalk stage, with Encore Productions Rehabcare where they have just won the Irish Healthcare Centre Awards.

If you get the chance, why not pay a visit to the Fairways Hotel, Dundalk where you will meet the man himself busy at his work.

This is an absolute dream come true for Jamie. When he met his idol Cristiano Ronaldo many years ago as a little boy in St. Brigids school. Jamie then said: “Someday I will play football for Ireland.”

“Football is Jamie’s whole life, he has a really positive can do attitude and when he was selected for the squad he was ecstatic. He is an avid Dundalk FC supporter and follows all their games. He also has done some goalkeeping sessions with Dundalk FC goalkeeper, Peter Cherrie.” said his mum Irene.

After leaving school Jamie has continued to play football every Friday in the DKIT Sport with Rehab care with Gerry Roe as his coach.

He also plays football every Wednesday with the Special Olympics with coach Sean Nulty and Ailish McArdle. Jamie won another gold in Leinster for his football in a recent blitz.

Futsal is a 5 a side game played indoors. Where the ball is heavier and the pace of the game fast. Futsal is great for skill development and has been played at an international level by players with Down syndrome since 2018.

“We were delighted by Jamie’s inclusion in the 8 player squad. Jamie brings years of experience and skill to the table.” said Tessa van Heerden, sport coordinator for Down Syndrome Louth Meath branch.