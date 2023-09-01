Swimming ban in place at popular Louth beach

A temporary swimming ban is in place at the popular Templetown Beach on the Cooley peninsula, Co Louth with swimmers warned that swimming in the water “may cause illness.”

Louth County Council has erected signs at the Blue Flag beach advising swimmers not to enter the water due to high levels of bacteria found in a water sample taken earlier in the week, on August 29.

An investigation is under way regarding the source of the pollution and the local authority says the bathing water is to resampled and monitored. The temporary ban is in place until further notice.

According to the beaches.ie website, the water quality deterioration is due to suspected agricultural activities/runoff.

The sample taken on August 29 found that water quality was “poor” with high levels of E.Coli. A sample taken the previous day showed the water quality was “excellent”.