Supporters club pick charity of the year

The 1903 Dundalk FC Supporters Club has teamed up with Save Our Homeless as their chosen charity of the year.

“Every year we pick a charity to support and put it do a vote and this year our members picked Save Our Homeless here in Dundalk,” said chairperson Orla Crilly.

"We felt that this is a very worthwhile charity given the current housing crisis and the great work that Sonya and the team at Save Our Homeless are doing. There are so many people under pressure and facing homeless that we wanted to do something to help.”

"We will be working in conjunction with Sonya and all the volunteers at Save Our Homeless to help them through events and fund-raisers during the year.

Sonya, of course, is a very familiar figure at Oriel Park. A massive Dundalk FC fan, she regularly helps out at the Carrick Road grounds and is delighted that the 1903 Dundalk Supporters Club have picked Save Our Homeless as their charity of the year.