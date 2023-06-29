Supporters Club launch 1903 card – a must for Dundalk FC supporters

The 1903 Dundalk FC Supporters Club are excited to annouce the launch of the brand new 1903 Card.

For the yearly price of €24, members can avail of thousands of euro of deals and discounts, from Dundalk’s most popular businesses.

The best news is anyone can join the scheme.

Go to the1903.ie and click on the sign up button. Scroll down to enter you details.

Your card will be delivered and you are ready to start saving money.

Check on our website for the list of businesses where you can currently enjoy savings. Also, keep an eye out in store for our logo for particpating outlets. New savings are being continuously added.

Watch out for Pop Up events coming soon where you can physically purchase your members card. The next one is this Friday’s home game in Oriel Park against Shamrock Rovers.

The list of participants include Crowne Plaza Hotels, Tony’s Grill, McAteer;s, Colourtrend Paints, Peter Cherrie Football Academy, Bishops Garage, John Laverty Motors, Mini Athletics, The Flower Studio, Sinead Connolly Beauty, Déja Vu Hair, Sailor Sharkey’s, The Works, The Gift and Art Gallery, Premier Chiropractic, Impressions Hair, Michael Smyths, House of Murphy, EKR Cleaning Services, Cycle and Trophy Shop, Goldstar Jewellers, Michael Lynch, Dundalk Plumbing, Tony McDonnell, Advance Beauty Clinic, Magic of Light, EMC Personal Designs, Energie Fitness, Avenue Cleaners, Issey and Co., Hanratty Shoes, Mankind Clothes, Hestia Interior Design, Noel’s Restaurant, Felda Gym, Taste Smash Graze Boxes, Perform Physio, Blooms Flowers, Elmay Boutique, Phone Alarms, Dundalk Paint Shop, Louth Sports Injury Clinic, Emerald Tile, AC Electrical, Coffee Time, Emma Rose at The Octagon Studio, Marketplace Cafe, FJ Murphy, BSharp Music, Hollands Hardware and The Dundalk FC Shop. Deals vary across each business.

Please mention the 1903 at time of booking any services. Check the website for specific online codes relating to discounts.

Any more businesses that wish to join us can email hello@the1903.ie.

Get ready to start making big savings.