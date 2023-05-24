Support Dundalk mum Cecelia Sage in her 50k run in aid of the Jack and Jill Foundation this weekend

Members of the public have been encouraged to get behind local mother Cecelia Sage as she runs 50k in aid of the Jack and Jill Foundation this weekend.

Her six-year-old daughter, Sarah, was born with an extremely rare brain abnormality called ZTTK Syndrome and has received great support from Jack and Jill, with her parents, Peter and Cecelia, determined to give back to the charity.

Peter, who is vice-chairman of Louth GAA, informed the organisation’s last county committee meeting of the fundraiser, which takes place at Kilkerley Emmets’ playing pitches on Saturday, May 27, starting at 8am.

The full proceeds will go directly to the Jack and Jill Foundation and all are welcome to attend for a cup of tea or coffee and a chat, while encouraging Cecelia along the way.

Donations can be made here