Summer courses in English proved a big hit with Louth learners

When most schools and colleges close for the summer, the doors of the LMETB Adult Learning Service (ALS) in Dundalk stay open for an extra month to provide an Intensive English Summer Programme for forty hours in July.

The courses are run every day for a range of learners from complete beginners to more advanced speakers of English as a second language. This is the second year that ALS in Dundalk has run these courses and they are proved as popular as ever.

The last week of July marked the end of these programmes and it also saw an important day for the learners and tutors alike as they went on trips with their group. Some of the learners visited Malahide Castle and gardens in Co Dublin and others went to a cultural day in Causey Farm in Co. Meath. These trips provided the opportunity to learn about the history and cultural of the learner's new environment and practice their English in real life situations.

“We are delighted to offer this unique opportunity to so many learners. Over 80 learners have availed of the programme this summer,” Kinga Byrne, the coordinator in the Adult Learning Service in Dundalk said.

"This programme would not be possible without the incredible work of our three tutors Brian, Niamh and Julien who have worked an extra month to provide so many learners with this opportunity. The incredible attendance of the learners at the classes shows the value they place on this course. The trip at the end of the programme was also extremely well attended and the pictures show the amount of fun had by all.!

All the learners received a certificate of attendance to mark the completion of their course. Most of these students will return to study in the Adult Learning Service in part-time classes in September and their progress will be greatly enhanced by their commitment to the Intensive Summer Programme.

Anyone interested in LMETB Adult Learning Service courses, is invited to drop into Adult Learning Service Dundalk, LMETB, Continuing Education Centre, Chapel Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth, A91 E0AW, call (042) 9353591 or email alslouth@lmetb.ie