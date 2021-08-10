Students and staff set to return to DkIT campus

Thousands of students and staff are set to return to the DkIT campus next month, following guidance issued by the Irish Universities Association (IUA), the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).

After more than a year of largely remote teaching and learning, the college will welcome students back for the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year.

Among those are students who will be heading into their second year, but who have most likely not had any on campus student experience due to the pandemic.

A spokesman said that DkIT ‘fully supports’ the plans and moves to reopen the campus are already underway, with more specific information being made available in the coming weeks.

‘There is a hunger from both students and staff to return to campus. The joint approach outlines the range of mitigation measures that will be implemented across the sector to provide for safe reopening. It provides a sector-wide commitment on reopening the campus to staff and students for the new academic year.’

The statement from the combined university and college sector announced the plans for a safe return to campuses with’ a maximum on-site presence.’

DkIT Students Union President, Christopher O’Neill said it was a welcome move for the thousands of students attending Dundalk IT.

‘I'm excited to welcome back students and I'm sure students are equally as excited to be coming back on campus for the first time in over a year! Third level students were completely left in the dark last year in regards to their studies, and the complete shift to the online learning experience has been tough for us all, so to be finally returning to campus is a relief for us all, and were very excited for little bits of normality again.’

He added: ‘We in the Students' union will work alongside the college as closely as possible to ensure a safe transition back to campus for all our students!’