Significant delays expected as diversions for three-week Lordship road closure revealed

Traffic diversions in operation during the road re-surfacing works at Lordship have been revealed.

The main Dundalk to Carlingford road will be closed at Lordship from Monday, July 31 for approximately three weeks, including the August bank holiday Monday.

As well as affecting access to Carlingford, Greenore and local beaches at Gyles Quay and Jenkinstown, the works will also impact local businesses in the area and divert HGV traffic from Greenore port onto single-lane secondary roads.

Access to St Patrick’s GFC and the adjacent playground will also be impacted.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor, Antoin Watters says he has been inundated with queries in relation to the closure, and confirmed that the works will begin next Monday, July 31 at 7.30am.

The road will be closed from 7.30-5.30 each day, but will re-open in the evenings and at weekends.

Cllr Watters said: “The contractor has said the works cannot take place at night as it would cause significant noise pollution and affect local residents. They also saod a stop/go system will not work as the machinery being used is large and both lanes will be affected, making it unsafe to pass. Local access for residents etc will be maintained, but delays are expected.

Diversions will see traffic travelling towards Carlingford turn left at the former Station House in Bellurgan and take the Omeath Road via Jenkinstown Cross. There will be a right turn at the top of Jenkinstown forest, towards Slievenaglough, and traffic will pass under the old railway bridge at Lordship Hall Road and back onto the main road.

Traffic travelling towards Dundalk will be diverted at McCourts in Riverstown – approximately 500m before the turn to Gyles Quay. Traffic will move via Benagh to Aghameen Cross and turn back down towards Jenkinstown Cross, turn left and go back onto the main road at Fitzpatricks Restaurant.