SEEK Festival 2023 will further brighten up Dundalk’s urban landscape

Fiona Cunningham, Gráinne Murphy and Sinéad Roche at the launch of the SEEK Dundalk Urban Arts Festival in Creative Spark downtown hub, Clanbrassil Street. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Frankie Watters, Sarah Daly and Liam Gaynor at the launch of the SEEK Dundalk Urban Arts Festival in Creative Spark downtown hub, Clanbrassil Street. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Kaspar van Leek, Arthur Oner, Niels van Swaemen,Sarah Daly, Michael Thomas and Martin McElligott at the launch of the SEEK Dundalk Urban Arts Festival in Creative Spark downtown hub, Clanbrassil Street. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Ruairi Ã“ MurchÃº and Martin McElligott at the launch of the SEEK Dundalk Urban Arts Festival in Creative Spark downtown hub, Clanbrassil Street. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Niels van Swaemen and Kaspar van Leek at the launch of the SEEK Dundalk Urban Arts Festival in Creative Spark downtown hub, Clanbrassil Street. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Last Friday night, saw the launch of the SEEK Festival 2023 in the Creative Spark Downtown Hub, where some of this year's artists outlined their visions for their works which are appearing before our eyes this week.

Welcomed by Sarah Daly of Creative Spark the guests were looking forward to a sneak preview of the artworks, while BIDS Manager, Martin McEllligott joked that now we had reached SEEK we had to get through it and his words proved prophetic on Monday morning as he made a dash to Dublin to source some paint colours which had not been delivered for the artists.

Present on the evening were Dutch duo, Niels van Swaemen and Kaspar van Leek of Studio Giftig and Mister Copy who are painting murals at the Imperial Hotel and Church Street respectively.

Studio Giftig’s, Kaspar van Leek showcased some of their previous works, from all over Europe, including Europe's tallest mural at 47 metres in the Netherlands. In comparison the mural at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in town, ireland’s tallest mural is 41metres. They have designed a piece called ‘Rohesia de Verdun’ on the gable end of the Imperial Hotel.

Mister Copy, who is painting ‘Setanta, the Boy Warrrior’ in his own unique style in Church Street was clearly impressed to be amongst the festival line-up alongside Studio Giftig, outlined how he is starting to us artificial intelligence in designing and composing his artwork.

Three other artists Aero, Arthur Oner and Cormac Dillon, Mack Signs will also participate in SEEK, with works at Bachelor's Walk, McAteer’s Food House, Clanbrassil Street and Coláiste Chú Chulainn respectively.

The fifth edition of SEEK highlights the important influence art can have in the public domain, its role as a catalyst for change, inspiring local pride as well as helping to reinvigorate and refresh some of the town centre spaces.

Many historical events and figures haves shaped Dundalk through the ages, and the themes behind the artwork will be instrumental in telling Dundalk's story and connecting people to our heritage.

The artistic legacy generated by the #SEEKDundalk festival each year is this incredible Open Air Gallery.