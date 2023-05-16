See pictures from ‘absolutely brilliant’ 2023 Cross Cooley Challenge

Joanne O'Brien with Alex O'Brien and Alex Clarke who took part in the Cross Cooley Challenge. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

The 2023 Cross Cooley Challenge which took place last Saturday was blessed with favourable weather as over 350 walkers took to the Cooley mountains for the annual fund-raising event in aid of the North Louth Hospice and the Maria Goretti Foundation.

Some walkers met at the Greenore Salon in Dundalk while others went straight to The Lumpers at Ballymakellet for registration.

They all enjoyed the walk across the mountains into the village of Carlingford where transport was provided to bring them back to the start or into Dundalk.

Walkers also received goodie bags of fruit, chocolate and water.

After weeks of rain, the walkers were relieved to have a dry warm day for the trek. Patches of mist on the mountains added to the atmosphere as they caught glimpses of the rugged scenery.

"It was an absolute brilliant day. We had a wonderful turnout and the weather made it,” says Errol Boyle of the organising committee.

He thanked all those who worked hard to make the walk the success it was, including the transport companies, the stewards, all those who donated refreshments, the sponsors, the Order of Malta, Civil Defence and, of course, all those who put on their walking boots and took part in the challenge.

"We are very thankful to everyone who played a part in making it such a great day and raising funds for the two local charities.”

As donations are still coming from sponsorship cards and the iDonate page, the committee will be announcing the total amount raised in the coming weeks.

The money will be divided evenly between the Maria Goretti Foundation for its Children’s Respite Centre in Lordship and the North Louth Hospice for its work in supporting those affected by affected by cancer.