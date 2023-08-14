See inside the romantic Louth cottage on the market for €375,000

The large sitting room has an original fireplace and intriquate plasterwork

Southgate, Castlellingham, Co Louth, is on the market with an asking price of €375,000

The mid-Louth village of Castlebellingham is noted for its romantic cottages known a as the Widows’ Houses, built in the 19th century for the widows of the workers in the nearby Bellingham Estate.

One of these distinctive cottages, Southgate House, is now on the market, offering the opportunity to buy a unique home that oozes charm.

According to the National Inventory of Architectural History, Southcate House is “one of a group of similar houses, possibly designed by William Vitruvius Morrison.”

"The exterior has been lent importance and character by the application of decorative hood mouldings, bargeboards and tall chimneystacks along with gable-fronted projecting bays, all of which add considerable charm to this village house.”

The houses were built by Sir William Bellingham around 1826 and another member of the family, Sydney Robert Bellingham and his wife Arabella lived at Southgate House until his death in 1900. Sydney was only 15 when he emigrated to Canada, where he became a noted businessman, lawyer, journalist, military and political figure. He his initials SB are inscribed on one of the windowsills of the house.

Estate agents REA O’Brien Collins describe the property as “deceptively spacious and requiring some work from the new owners to bring it up to today’s standards, the two storey over basement property boasts many original features including amazing ceiling decorative motifs, antique fireplaces and a quirky character filled internal layout of the generous accommodation.”

The accommodation includes an entrance hall with a curving staircase to second floor, a dining room with beautiful ceiling detail and original marble fireplace. The main sitting room is filled with light, thanks to its dual aspect, polished oak floors and another impressive fireplace.

An archway to the rear of the hall leads to a large country-style kitchen with lots of cupboard storage, with a double door leading to the west-facing balcony conservatory. There’s also a ground floor bathroom and double door with potential access to basement.

Upstairs the main bedroom has an attractive balcony and there are two other good sized bedrooms, all with original fireplaces and quaint sloping ceilings, and the family bathroom.

Currently, the large basement, which is plumbed and heated, is accessed from outside and has the potential to be either a separate apartment,( planning permission granted) or to be re-incorporated back in to the main house.

There is an enclosed walled garden to the front of the house and private off-street parking to the rear.

The asking price is €375,000 and further investment is needed to realise the potential of this delightful home.