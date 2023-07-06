See inside elegant family home in popular Co Louth village of Blackrock

The at the rear of the house

View of the house from the garden

One of four bedrooms at 9, Carraig Ard, Blackrock

The delightful family home at 9 Carraig Ard, Blackrock is on the market for €550,000

Blackrock remains one of the most popular locations for families wishing to live close to but not in Dundalk and 9, Carraig Ard ticks all the boxes for those in search of an elegant family home.

An elegant light-filled interior lies behind the redbrick facade of this house which is located within walking distance of Blackrock village and beach,

Estate agents Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll say that “The interior design showcases a seamless fusion of classic elegance and modern flair, creating an atmosphere that is both inviting and sophisticated.”

The tone is set the minute one walks into the hallway which is decorated in a classic blue and white colour scheme which carries through the kitchen and reception rooms on the ground floor.

The spacious and airy open plan living / kitchen / dining area is the heart of the home, ideal for entertaining guests or simply relaxing with family and friends. There’s a modern country vibe to the kitchen, with its cream painted units and black granite worktops, a traditional range style cooker, Belfast sink and quality integrated appliances. The conservatory style dining area is surrounded by views of the mature west facing rear garden.

The living room has an attractive wooden floor, useful built-in storage and patio doors opening to the garden while the elegantly decorated sitting room has a herring-bone wooden floor, wall panelling and a feature fireplace.

This home features an impressive number of bedrooms and bathrooms, each designed with comfort and tranquillity in mind. The spacious master suite has a private ensuite bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms offer flexibility and can easily accommodate guests, family members, or serve as a home office or personal gym.

The lush gardens are a delight, offering a beautiful space for relaxing and opportunities for al fresco dining.

“This prestigious residence offers a lifestyle second to none,” say Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll who are quoting €550,000 for this magnificent home.