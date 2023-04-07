Ruth Lennon heads out in Dundalk for a special night to mark her 30th birthday

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

On Saturday night I headed for Byrne’s on Hill Street where a special 30th birthday party was being held for Ruth Lennon from Dromiskin and there to make sure she had an excellent night were her parents Adrienne and Seamus, brother John, sister and husband Jennifer and Brian McGinn from Tallanstown, partner Keith Hoey from Greenacres and a huge collection of family and friends.

Ruth is currently studying Social Work in T.C.D., and still finds time to work in The Clermont in Blackrock and was looking exceptionally well on her big night.

I decided to have a look to see who else was up for making a great night of it and met up with Cootehill Posse including aunty Mary Lennon and husband P.J. Jackson, uncle Eamonn Lennon and wife Nuala Fay who told me they were delighted to be there for Ruth and assured me it was going to be a cracking night.

Not too long later I got talking to Jack Draper from Castleblaney who told me his partner Mary-Kate Thompson also from ‘Blaney is a good friend of Ruth’s and wouldn’t have missed her party for anything.

They were enjoying the company of Ruth’s sister Jennifer and husband Brian who admitted they really don’t get out enough, but were going to make a night of it with Jenny Cox who had travelled all the way from Mayo specially to be there for her friend.

Also in their company were cousin Cait Jackson from Cavan who was with Cormac O’Malley from town and they wanted to wish Ruth a very happy 30th.

Ruth Lennon and Alex Chishlom at Ruth's 30th birthday party in Byrne's of No.10, Hill Street. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Making my way over to an adjacent table I got a word with Adrienne’s brother and wife Bobby and Marian Gaffney from Dunleer who were joined by their daughter Lynn who assured me they were definitely going to have a mad one with the birthday girl although Bobby was somewhat limited being the designated driver.

After this I caught up with Mary and Vincent Byrne from Dromiskin who are family friends and were looking forward to an epic night with Ruth and family.

Not too far away I met aunty Bernie Agnew from Belfry Drive who said she wanted to wish ‘her special buttons’ a very happy birthday.

Just arrived in the door were John and Jacinta Walsh from Knockbridge who said John works with Ruth’s dad Seamus and were looking forward to a fantastic celebration.

Lynn Gaffney and Mary Byrne at Ruth Lennon's 30th birthday party in Byrne's of No.10, Hill Street. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Making my way through the crowds I then got a word with Joe McGrath and Laura Bohan from Heynestown who said that Lauran and Ruth have been friends for years and were going to make sure she had a good time.

I then headed for a table where I caught up with Alex Chisholm from Dromiskin, Hannah Lloyd from Carrick Road, Olive O’Hare from Hill Street and Bronagh Gaynor from Marlmount who have been friends of Ruth’s since school and were up for making sure she had a real night to remember.

After this I met the main man of the party, Ruth’s boyfriend Keith Hoey from Greenacres who was having a laugh with Sean Reidy from Marlmount and let it slip he was on hand to make sure she had a brilliant time because if she didn’t, it was going to be his fault!

John, Adrienne, Ruth, Seamus and Jenniifer Lennon at Ruth's 30th birthday party in Byrne's of No.10, Hill Street. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Not too long later I got a word with Hannah Reel and Claire McArdle both from Kilcurry who said they’ve known Ruth since their crazy nights at Ridleys and wanted to wish her a very happy birthday.

After this I had a laugh with Ben Shields who was there with his delightful wife Sinead. Ben still couldn’t believe I didn’t sell him my old Triumph and after all this time I had to agree with him!

Finally, before I departed I met James and Miriam Twomey from Priorland Grove who were just after arriving in and were ready for a major night of fun with the birthday girl and her family.