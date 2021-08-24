RTE star enjoyed romantic staycation in Louth

Anna looking out on the Louth coastline.

RTE star Anna Geary chose scenic north Louth as the destination for a romantic staycation recently

The camogie champion enjoyed a mini break with her husband Kevin Sexton, and shared some of the highlights of her visit to the wee county with her thousands of Instagram followers!

Best known as the host of popular tv show ‘Ireland's Fittest Families’ host she waxed lyrical about her top recommendations when exploring what the county had to offer.

The sporting couple enjoyed a luxurious getaway at the Loughanmore Court Beach House in Lordship, with Anna explaining that she wanted to surprise her husband with some accommodation that was "a little different."

"It’s totally secluded looking out over the sea! Amazing views.’

The tv star described the experience as "so peaceful waking up to the sounds of the waves."

The couple stayed in a luxury private apartment, facing the ocean with the sea mere just a few metres away. ‘It’s a gorgeous self catering one bedroom apartment, equipped with a hot tub and wood burner,’ said Anna.

She added: ‘While it’s on a private estate, it’s surrounded by wildlife, and Carlingford is only a fifteen minute drive away.’

She highlighted some of her top picks for dining in Carlingford, and activities including the Carlingford ferry that goes every hour over to the County Down coastline, and the greenway where they hired bikes to take in the stunning views of the lough.

The fitness fanatics also enjoyed some of the best outdoor activities north Louth.

‘We ambled around the medieval streets of Carlingford which are so picturesque, and we did a hike up Slieve Foye, but there are loads of routes to choose from.’

The Loughanmore beach resort accommodation is nestled on unique grounds along the north Louth coastline with a dramatic mountain backdrop sloping down to the shore.

It has been among some of the most popular staycation locations in Louth over the last few months, and certainly got a thumbs up from one of RTE’s top presenters.

The former All Ireland winning camogie captain is well known for her successful career on the pitch and also as a former Cork Rose in 2014.

Since retiring from camogie, the Cork native has regularly featured on TV and Radio. Anna was the winning coach on RTÉ One's television programme Ireland's Fittest Family in 2016 and 2018. She was also a finalist on the hugely popular RTÉ One's Dancing with the Stars, and is also well known as a Pitchside Presenter for Eir Sports Live weekly sport programme for the 2019 Allianz League Games.

