Repairs taking place on major burst to water main in Dundalk

Crews are working to repair a burst water main in the Castleblayney Road area of Dundalk

Crews from Uisce Éireann and Louth County Council are working to repair a large burst to a water main impacting customers on the Castleblayney Road and surrounding areas in Dundalk.

The burst occurred as a result of works not related to Uisce Éireann which damaged the water main.

Uisce Éireann say that “every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, however, the burst is causing outages and low pressure for customers in the following areas: Castleblayney Road, Greyacres Road, Mill Road, Fatima, Oldbridge, Saltown, Bellews Bridge, Kilcurry and surrounding areas.

Repairs are expected to be completed later tonight. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for water to refill the network and normal supply to restore to all customers.

“The repairs in the Dundalk area are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers,” Michael Cunniffe, Uisce Éireann said.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to repair the burst and return normal water supply.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from the company for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.