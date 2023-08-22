Popular Dundalk cafe Proper moving to new town centre location

Proper opens in a new location near the Market Square on Friday

One of Dundalk’s most popular dog-friendly cafes, Proper, is moving to a new town centre location on Friday.

The cafe, which opened two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, is moving from its current location at 35 Clanbrassil Street to 96 Clanbrassil St, home of the former Market Bar, closer to the town centre.

“We opened in a small space and have been so busy that we need a larger premises,” says Tiernan O’Connor, who is also the brains behind sister business XXI Ice.

"We found that a lot of people were coming in at lunchtime and as we didn’t have much space, they’d leave, so when we saw the Market Bar coming up, we thought it would be a great opportunity.”

Tiernan explained that the plan is to operate the premises as a cáfe from 8am to 4pm and then as a bar in the evening.

"We will have our usual menu with coffees, smoothie bowls, pancakes, toasties and some new dishes during the day and then we’ll switch to doing pizzas, loaded fries, cocktails and beers in the evening.”

There will be a selection of vegetarian and vegan choices.

The new premises means that they are taking on extra waiting and bar staff.

Helping Tiernan in the venture are his Mum and Dad Geraldine and Colin.

Last year, they opened Proper Carlingford which has proven very popular with locals and visitors alike.