Poignant event as relics from SS Dundalk presented to Museum

Ship was sunk by German U-Boat in 1918 with loss of 20 lives

Dr. Michelle Haywood, Cllr. Paula Butterly, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council and Museum Curator, Brian Walsh at the unveiling of the SS Dundalk's Bell in The Louth County Museum, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dr. Michelle Haywood, Cllr. Paula Butterly, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Museum Curator, Brian Walsh, Steve Cowley, Dave Copley, Kathryn Fowler and Colin Peters at the unveiling of the SS Dundalk's Bell in The Louth County Museum, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Museum Curator, Brian Walsh with Elizabeth and Cathal Flanagan at the unveiling of artefacts from SS Dundalk in The Louth County Museum, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

A poignant piece of local maritime history was brought back to Dundalk on Saturday as relics recovered from the wreckage of the SS Dundalk were presented to the County Museum.

The items, including the ship’s bell are from the sunken SS Dundalk, a ship which was attacked by a German u-boat off the coast of the Isle of Man just six weeks before the end of World War 1. Although 12 people survived the attack, 20 lives were lost.

The ship was operated by the Dundalk & Newry Steam Packet Company and was used in the main for carrying cattle and produce from Dundalk to Liverpool and other goods on the return journey. On occasion the ship also carried passengers.

Louth County Council Museum Curator, Brian Walsh explained that the presentation of the objects represented a particularly significant and emotional return to their home port.

Niamh Walsh at the unveiling of the SS Dundalk's Bell in The Louth County Museum. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

“These four items – the ship’s bell, the hanger on which it hung, a porthole and hand basin – represent perhaps some of the most familiar and intimate pieces which people associate with a ship. Here are the artefactual remains of a ship that was and is so closely entwined with the area’s industrial and cultural history.”

The items was presented to the Museum in accordance with Manx Law by Michelle Haywood from Discover Diving on the Isle of Man. The wreckage site, which is not officially a war grave, was located at a depth of 60 metres some three miles off the island’s coast.

Haywood, who dived to the site with colleagues Steve Cowley and Anne Corkill, described the dive as “deep, dark and scary”, adding that “it was technically demanding and well beyond recreational diving limits. She also noted that “every wreck feels eerie, no one built a ship expecting it to end up at the bottom of the sea and there’s a trauma of the war wreck.”

The sinking of the SS Dundalk had a huge impact on the town of Dundalk. The desire to assist those who had lost loves ones saw the formation of the ‘Dundalk Disaster Fund,’ set up on October 22nd 1918 by the Dundalk and Newry SteamPacket company and Cardinal Logue in Dundalk Town Hall to aid the dependants of the disaster, especially the children. The fund eventually went on to raise significant funds for surviving families.

It is planned that the relics presented will be displayed in the County Museum as part of its permanent exhibition.

Museum Curator Brian Walsh added: “It is impossible to overstate just how important these items are. These artefacts are being returned to the port from which the ship took its name. These items not only represent the horrors of what happened that night and the loss of so many lives, they represent the relief efforts of those people who set about organis ing fundraisers to support the families of those who lost loved ones, and remind us of our ancestors, how they survived and thrived through some of our darkest hours.”