Plans to upgrade Louth wastewater treatment plant at Castlebellingham

There are plans to upgrade the Castlebellingham Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Uisce Éireann has applied to Louth County Council for permission for the construction of a new inlet works complete with an automatic screen, storm overflow chamber, grit removal system and associated access stairs, gantry and platforms; the construction of a new storm water holding tank complete with internal cleaning system, internal storm return pumps, access stairs and platform; construction of new final effluent wash water pumping station; and all ancillary site works, at the plant located in Kilsaran, Castlebellingham.

Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been submitted with the application.

Meanwhile, MWAC Ireland Ltd is seeking permission for a housing development of 3 dwellings in a mix of 1 five-bedroom detached and 2 two-bedroom semidetached units to include alteration to existing site entrance and all associated site development works, at Rathmount, Blackrock, Dundalk.

Permission sought by Tom Carty and Mary Walsh for the extension and alterations to an existing dwelling house and associated site development works, at 7 Coast Guard Cottages, Gyles Quay, Riverstown.

Andrew and Kelly Larkin have applied for permission for extensions and alterations to existing dwellinghouse and all associated site development works, at 26 Clos Na Manach, Carlingford.

Stephen and Una Gunne are seeking retention permission of as constructed roof over extension granted permission under planning ref. no. 05/160 and all associated site development works, at Brohatna, Ravensdale, Dundalk.

Permisison sought Annie Savage for construction of a two-storey dwelling, associated detached double garage, the opening of a new shared vehicular entrance to the site and right of way, new private water well and septic tank and percolation area together with all associated site development works, at Castletowncooley, Riverstown, Dundalk.

Alan Brady and Gemma Foster are seeking permission for a standalone single storey home office/gym unit to the rear of the existing site and all associated site development works, at Coopers Cross, Castlebellingham.

Ronan and Samantha Kelly have applied for permission for relocation of an existing cabin and associated decking used as a holiday letting unit, at Loughanmore, Jenkinstown, Dundalk.