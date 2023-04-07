Plans submitted to Louth County Council for 37 new homes in Blackrock

There are plans to build 37 new homes on the Old Golf Links Road. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

There are plans for new housing at Old Golf Links Road, Haggardstown, Dundalk.

Andrews Construction Ltd. has applied to Louth County Council for permission for 37 residential units on a site of circa 1.68 hectares.

The proposed development will comprise the demolition of an existing single storey dwelling (102 sqm) and associated outbuildings; construction of 37 residential units (all two storey), comprising: 1 three-bed cottage, 32 three-bed houses and 4 four-bed houses; formation of 4,067 sqm of landscaped open space areas; 69 ‘incurtilage’ car parking spaces, 10 ‘visitor’ parking spaces; a new primary vehicular and pedestrian access and associated residential estate roads.

The proposal includes all associated hard and soft landscaping, boundary treatments, footpaths and ancillary works above and below ground and includes an ESB substation.

Meanwhile, Mary and Aidan Carville are seeking permission to upgrade effluent treatment system and retention of change of use of single storey dwelling house from domestic residence to guest house accommodation, at Darver, Readypenny.

Permission sought by John McBride for infill development consisting of construction of three apartment blocks in a mix of residential units, at Crois Cronin, Saltown, Dundalk.

Block 1 consists of a three storey apartment building with a ground floor five-bed shared accommodation apartment, 6 one-bed units, 2 two-bed units and 2 three-bed units.

Block 2 consists of a three-storey apartment building with 9 one-bed units and 6 two-bed units.

Block 3 consists of a three and a half storey apartment building with 6 one-bed units, 8 two-bed units and 5 three-bed units.

Also, access road, car parking with provision for electric charge points, cycle storage and plant room, bin storage outbuilding and all associated site development and drainage works.

Bernadette Morris is seeking retention permission for a ground and first floor extension to the rear of an existing dwelling house and associated site development works, at Rainbow Cottage, Glenmore, Riverstown, Dundalk.

The Board of Management of Coláiste Ghlór Na Mara has applied for permission for the erection of 120m of 1.5m high 3D v-mesh green fencing set over 800mm boundary wall along Rampart Road (Northern Boundary) with 1m. pedestrian access gates.

Also, 56m of 2.4m high 3D v-mesh green fencing along western boundary (off Rampart Road) with 7m wide vehicle access gates and 1.2m pedestrian access gate and 1m access gate, at Robin House, Rampart Road, Dundalk.

Shamrocks Football Club is seeking retention permission for the existing club dressing rooms/changing facility and all associated site development works, at Scoil Eoin Baiste Park, Bellewsbridge Road, Castletown, Dundalk.

Permission sought by Eilish McKeever for a change of use of an existing industrial building to a residential use, elevational changes to the existing unit and all site development works, at Technology House, Cluan Enda, Dundalk.

GRANTED

Louth County Council has granted permission to Uisce Éireann for the construction of a water pumping station at Allardstown, Knockbridge.

It includes a 2.4m high pump kiosk, new road entrance, perimeter fence and gate, drainage, and landscaping.

Steven McCormack has received permission for a new dwellinghouse, effluent treatment plant and percolation area and all associated siteworks, at Commons Road, Dromiskin, Dundalk.

Significant further information received on 10 March 2023 includes revised house design and site layout and all associated site works.