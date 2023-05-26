Pink Army make Dail presentation ahead of 100k in 30 Days

The team behind 100k in 30 days and representatives from the Marie Keating Foundation attended Leinster House last week

The team behind the 100K in 30 Days and representatives of The Marie Keating Foundation were invited to Leinster House by Senator Erin McGreehan to explain what 100Kin30Days events is and where all of the money raised is going.

The Fianna Fail Senator from north Louth said it was “brilliant” to have the group in the Dail and she was delighted that so many of her colleagues turned up to support raising money for breast cancer.

Celebrities who are taking part in this year’s event include Ronan Keating and Keith Duffy, and Glenda Gilson.

This is the fourth year of the challenge which was founded by Co Louth couple Niall Carroll and Cara McAdam after Cara was diagnosed with breast cancer. To date it has raised over €4.2 for breast cancer research and services.

The Maria Keating Foundation provides support services for those diagnosed with breast cancer including peer to peer support, comfort funds, survive and thrive programmes and positive living groups as well as a schools education programme, community nursing services and corporate wellness workshops.

There is still time to register for this year’s 100k in 30 Days which gets underway on Thursday June 1.

You can register now at www.100kin30days.ie