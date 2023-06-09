Pictures show the O’Fiaich TY and Leaving Certificate award ceremony

Part of the large attendance at the Ó Fiaich College annual Leaving Certificate awards ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Part of the large attendance at the Ó Fiaich College TY Graduation ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Katelyn McElroy and Molly Brabazon Toal with teacher Martin Coyne at the Ó Fiaich College TY Graduation ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Evelina Jansone receives the Languages award from Principal Padraig McGovern at the Ó Fiaich College annual Leaving Certificate awards ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Year Head Brendan O'Malley and Principal Padraig McGovern present Ciarán Leyden with the LCPE Award at the Ó Fiaich College annual Leaving Certificate awards ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Deirdre Curran and Principal Padraig McGovern present Ciarán Leyden with the Business award at the Ó Fiaich College annual Leaving Certificate awards ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Arlene Doherty and Principal Padraig McGovern present the STEM award to Aoife Greene at the Ó Fiaich College annual Leaving Certificate awards ceremony.

Phil O'Connor and Padraig McGovern present the inaugural Margaret D'Arcy award for English to Aoife Greene at the Ó Fiaich College annual Leaving Certificate awards ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Kian Smyth who was awarded the project work award from Martin Coyne at the Ó Fiaich College TY Graduation ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Finn Corbett, Sport and Extracurricular award winner pictured with teacher Martin Coyne at the Ó Fiaich College TY Graduation ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Paul and Claire O'Connor, parents of the late Susan O'Connor with 6th Year Head Brendan O'Malley and Principal Padraig McGovern at the Ó Fiaich College annual Leaving Certificate awards ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Vincent Banele Ahmed who received the best attendance award from Martin Coyne at the Ó Fiaich College TY Graduation ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Helen Mortimer, Art Teacher and Principal Padraig McGovern present the Art award to Chidubem Okafor at the Ó Fiaich College annual Leaving Certificate awards ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

LCA Student of the Year Shay Kelly with Principal Padraig McGovern and Year Head Brendan O'Malley at the Ó Fiaich College annual Leaving Certificate awards ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Aoife Greene winner of the 6th Year Susan O'Connor Student of the Year award pictured with Susan's husband Paul Egan (Left), Padraig McGovern, Principal and Audrey Flood, Deputy Principal at the Ó Fiaich College annual Leaving Certificate awards ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Arminas Paulauskas winner of the Paddy Noonan Construction award with Padraig McGovern, Principal at the Ó Fiaich College annual Leaving Certificate awards ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

TY Student of the Year nominees Abigail Wright (Overall Winner), Tiarnán O'Brien Connolly and Airidas Katavicius with TY Coordinator, Patricia Ketterick, Principal Padraig McGovern and Martin Coyne at the Ó Fiaich College TY Graduation ceremony. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

O’FIAICH College recremtly held their annual TY and Leaving Certificate ceremonies. Students were awarded with merits for their academic and school related successes. Their friends and families showed up to support.