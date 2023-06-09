Louth

Pictures show the Coláiste Chú Chulainn graduation ceremony in Dundalk

Some of the audience who attended the graduation ceremony in Coláiste Chú Chulainn. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The School choir performing during the graduation ceremony in Coláiste Chú Chulainn. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

A group of students at the graduation ceremony in Coláiste Chú Chulainn. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Some of the audience who attended the graduation ceremony in Coláiste Chú Chulainn. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Esther Pedro and Queenie Huang at the graduation ceremony in Coláiste Chú Chulainn. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Jessica Eiliakas and Sabina Dullaghan at the graduation ceremony in Coláiste Chú Chulainn. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Principal, Thomas Sharkey and Professor Daire Keogh at the graduation ceremony in Coláiste Chú Chulainn. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Paula Ciobotaru and Sophia Martins at the graduation ceremony in Coláiste Chú Chulainn. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Brendan Martin and Conor Morgan at the graduation ceremony in Coláiste Chú Chulainn. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The Argus

THE sixth year students of Coláiste Chú Chulainn reached an academic milestone recently when they had their graduation ceremony. The ceremony was attended by their Principal, school staff and the students’ friends and families. The school choir also performed.

Photos by Aidan Dullaghan.