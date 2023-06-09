Pictures show the Coláiste Chú Chulainn graduation ceremony in Dundalk

Some of the audience who attended the graduation ceremony in Coláiste Chú Chulainn. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

THE sixth year students of Coláiste Chú Chulainn reached an academic milestone recently when they had their graduation ceremony. The ceremony was attended by their Principal, school staff and the students’ friends and families. The school choir also performed.