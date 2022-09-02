Pictures show style of De La Salle College Dundalk graduation ball

DEBS season in Dundalk’s schools continued with the young men from De La Salle College enjoying their big night in the Carnegie Court Hotel in Swords ahead of their Leaving Cert results.

The students and their dates were in high spirits as they gathered at the school gates on Mill Road prior to their departure with many looking forward to their second debs of the summer with St. Vincent’s and St. Louis girls both having enjoyed their big nights over a week earlier.

See the gallery of pictures above from photographer Ken Finegan.