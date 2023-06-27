Pictures show Louth’s newest Olympic champion James Meenan returning to a hero’s welcome

A group shelter from the rain at James Meenan's homecoming event at Greenacres. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Multi-medal winner, James Meenan arrived home to Greenacres in Dundalk on Monday afternoon after winning Gold with the Irish football team in the Special Olympics in Berlin last Saturday.

The Irish team clinched the gold medal with an extra time win over Morocco.

James, who was 28-years-old last week won sprint gold, sliver and bronze medals in the Los Angeles Games eight years ago.

‘We will have to celebrate his birthday now he is home”, said a thrilled mum Eileen on Tuesday morning.

Special Olympic gold medalist James Meenan. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The morning after the night before and the huge welcome home from friends and family, James was off to work in Vida Living. “They have being great to James, so supportive of him”.

“He is so excited I don’t think he has come down from the win on Saturday yet”.

James played through injury during the tournament having picked up a hamstring injury early in the competition.

“He only was telling me last night that he had hayfever as well and his eyes were watering throughout the competition”.

Eileen was delighted so see so many family, friends and neighbours welcome James home.

“We are all so proud of him, to have won a Gold medal in an entirely different sport this time around is terrific”.

His younger brother Kevin and Leo enjoyed the homecoming as everyone sought photographs with James and his medal on the red carpet outside their home.

Chairperson of the Dundalk Municipal District, Cllr. SeÃ¡n Kelly and Special Olympic gold medalist James Meenan at James' homecoming event at Greenacres. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Eileen told how she couldn’t bear to watch the final and was kept informed of the scoring by her brother, Councillor Kevin Meenan.

“When it went to extra time, he rang and said they were leading 2-1 and there was five minutes left. I tell you those five minutes felt like hours”.

“Then Kevin rang to say it was all over, I thought he meant that they had lost, no he said, it’s all over, they did it, they won”.

“James wanted to win it for Dundalk and he did. It’s a great lift for the town and for Greenacres”, she said.