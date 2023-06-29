Pictures show launch of retrospective exhibition of Dundalk artist Derek Bell’s paintings

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

On Thursday night I headed for An Táin, for the launch of ‘A Brush With Paint’ a retrospective exhibition of oil paintings from local artist Derek Bell. A comprehensive collection, there were eighty pieces on show including ten based on ‘The Rime of the Ancient Mariner’ and a large crowd were in attendance for the launch of the exhibition which lasts until August 5.

I wasn’t too long there when I caught up with Derek and his sculptor wife Sandra Bell who told me his first brush with painting was provided by his mother and although he did continue to paint while working, he only became serious about his art after he retired at 65 and has been painting ever since. Through the years both he and Sandra became an integral part of the North Louth Painters and have exhibited with them ever since.

I then decided to see who was there enjoying the exhibition and met up with Maeve and Jack Montgomery from Blackrock who told me they were hugely impressed with the diversity Derek’s work, such a variety of subjects from portraits to landscapes and some with very haunting overtones, and such a huge collection to choose from too.

Next I caught up with sculptors Ani Mollereau and Gary Graham both from Kilkenny who have been friendly with Derek and Sandra for years and have even exhibited with Sandra, they too were extremely impressed with Derek’s work, saying many of the pieces were very emotional.

Not too long later I managed to get a few words with visual artist Robert Kelly from Carrickmacross who is a fellow member of the North Louth Painters and said this was the first time he had seen a collection of Derek’s work on its own and he was to be congratulated because it is a fine body of work and Derek certainly had to be complimented on his unique use of colour throughout.

After this I headed over for a quick word with Derek’s daughter Emma Bell and partner Gareth McKevitt from Killen and Emma said she finds some her dad’s work a bit haunting but always thought provoking and the fun ones certainly are worth a mention too.

Making my way through the crowds I then got chatting to Paul McDonald who was particularly impressed with the ten pieces based on The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. He told me it happened to be one of his favourite poems he had learned in the Marist and had no problem quoting from it as we spoke.

Not too long later I had the pleasure of meeting daughter Tasha Bell and cousin Suzanne Cox from Lis Na Dara who told me they thought the exhibition was nothing short of brilliant and had such a rich diversity of subject matter.

After this I caught up with Alan and Ruth McGorrian from Glen Art who have been long time friends of both Derek and Sandra and were responsible for providing all the framing of the exhibition which looked exceptionally well. They wanted to wish Derek all the best on what was a very comprehensive exhibition.

Making my way through the crowds I then got a word with Kwasie Boyce founder of the MAD Youth Theatre who said the work was very diverse and had some really striking pieces and particularly liked the work inspired by Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem.

Not too far away I then met neighbours Michael and Lucy Bishop from Killen who told me this was their second time seeing the work as they had viewed it back in the Bell household and thought it was striking work from a very talented artist.

After this I made my way over to Mary McShane from Cooley and Shauna Swords from Bay Estate who said it was great to see the entire body of work in the one place and were more than impressed with the quality and layout.

Finally, before I departed I caught up with John and Jackie Short from Killen who were just on their way in and said they couldn’t wait to see Derek’s work and wanted to wish him all the best for the exhibition which is on show until August 5.