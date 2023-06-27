Pictures show Dundalk’s Northend Bar hosting darts fundraiser for North Louth Hospice

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

Ollie Thompson with North Louth Hospice volunteers Anne English and Bernadette Neary at the Darts Fundraiser for the North Louth Hospice with former World Number 1 Steve Beaton held in the Northend Bar. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Practice Throw......Steve Beaton gets in some practice at the Darts Fundraiser for the North Louth Hospice with the former World Number 1 held in the Northend Bar. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Zee Zelmys (right) and Mervyn McCaffrey with Steve Beaton at the Darts Fundraiser for the North Louth Hospice with the former World Number 1 held in the Northend Bar. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Conor and Daniel Dunne with Steve Beaton at the Darts Fundraiser for the North Louth Hospice with the former World Number 1 held in the Northend Bar. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Steve Beaton with some of his competitors at the Darts Fundraiser for the North Louth Hospice with the former World Number 1 held in the Northend Bar. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

North Louth Hospice volunteers Bernadette Neary and Anne English with Steve Beaton at the Darts Fundraiser for the North Louth Hospice with the former World Number 1 held in the Northend Bar. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ann Smith with Steve Beaton at the Darts Fundraiser for the North Louth Hospice with the former World Number 1 held in the Northend Bar. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

On Saturday night we headed for the Northend Bar in Bridge Street for a special fundraising darts exhibition for the North Louth Hospice with none other than 1996 BDO World Champion Steve Beaton taking on a selection of 20 local dart players during ther evening.

Coventry born Steve also won the World Masters in 1993 and has successfully won Opens in Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium and Sweden over the years and was in good form as he took on the best that the Northend had to offer.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I caught up with Ruairí Lennon from Distillery Lane who said he hadn’t brought his arrows and was just there to support the cause and enjoy one of the best professionals on the circuit.

Not too far away I got a word with Mervyn McCaffrey from Duiche Roden who was armed and ready to do battle with Steve and assured me he was definitely going to give him a run for his money.

Heading for another table I met up with Robert Smith from Drogheda who was with his mum Anne and girlfriend Danielle McAleer also from Drogheda. He told me his mum was the one with her eyes on the prize, she plays out of The Punt in Drogheda and told me she was really looking forward to taking him on. When I asked if she’d beat him, she replied only if I had a stick!

They were joined by Ollie Thompson from Drogheda who was sponsoring Anne’s game and was also looking forward to getting up to the oche to test Steve’s skills as he plays with both The Punters here in town and The Marron in Drogheda.

Heading for an adjacent table I met up with Zilvinas Zelnys from Point Road who was with Tatijana Zelniene and Noah Ramankas both from Maple Close and Gvido Kozlov from Red Barns Road who were there to cheer on Zilvinas as he went head to head with Steve and said he was really looking forward to a double out before Mr. Beaton.

I then headed towards the bar where I had the pleasure of meeting two representatives from the North Louth Hospice Anne English from Anne Street and Bernie Neary from Louth Village who were enjoying the competition and wanted to wish all the best to the competitors and to thank owners Peter and Sheila for organising the event and all their support.

After this I met up with two lads who couldn’t wait to get to the oche to take Steve on and they were Jack Riordan and James Callan both from Pearse Park who both throw their arrows with the Stags Head team. Jack reminded me that I had covered his 21st birthday party in Ridleys back in ’92 and said it was an epic night as this was going to be.

Heading towards the bar I then got a word with Donna Donaghy from Ath Lethan who said she was with her partner Kevin Rice who was also going to give it a lash against Steve later on. She was sitting chatting to Cian O’Rourke from Ashling Park who would be representing the Byron Hawks when he got to throw and they were having a great laugh with Denise O’Rourke from Saltown on the night.

One man bravely sitting watching the competition was Stephen Moffat from Fermanagh who was sporting his Liverpool top and told me he was actually Steve’s driver and would be taking him up to Lisnaskea to check out the best that The Stags Head had to offer the following night.

After this I headed over for a chat with Anthony Jackson from Cedarwood Park and Kevin Rice from Ath Lethan who told me they had already been asked not to play against Steve by the organisers, seeing that it was his first time in Dundalk and they didn’t want to embarrass him!

Making my way over to a table nearby I caught up with Aimee Doyle and Vicky Dillon both from Cedarwood Park who were enjoying the night. Vicky told me both her sons Callum and Shane had already taken Steve on and had really enjoyed their games.

Not too long later I headed for a table where I met Conor Dunn from Ashbrook and Luke Murphy from Dromiskin who were with Luke’s friends Lisa Huysse from Gouda in the Netherlands and her boyfriend Jeremy Van Steenveldt from Rotterdam who were over on holidays. They told me Conor was getting ready to take on Steve later on, but Luke and Lisa were more interested in their curry chip than anything. I was informed that both Conor and Luke are integral members of the Avenue Inn darts team with Luke reminiscing about them becoming Division 1 Champions as he finished on a double to take the title.

After this I met up with Fra Dillon from Cedarwood Park who told me he wasn’t throwing arrows on the night, he was just there to see grandsons Callum and Shane taking on a World Champion.

All credit to Peter and Sheila for putting on such a great fundraiser and a special mention also went out to referee Daniel Dunne and DJ Peter McGuiness for keeping the night running smoothly.