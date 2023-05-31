Pictures show Dundalk Chairman's Civic Awards

Cathaoirleach of the Dundalk Municipal District Cllr. Kevin Meenan present the award to Jane Hand who represented her school, St. Peterâ€™s NS in Dromiskin.

The 2023 Dundalk Municipal District Civic Awards took place on Monday in the foyer of County Hall, Dundalk on what turned out to be a beautiful sunny evening. The awards which are set by legislation under Section 74 of the Local Government Act 2001, as a reserved function, and reinforced by the Local Government Reform Act, 2014, Section 131 A(1)(b) allows Municipal Districts to hold and grant Municipal Awards annually to local individuals or groups.

Following a nomination and consideration process; awards are granted to inspirational persons or groups, or those who achieve outstanding goals, demonstrate unwavering service to the community, and/or who represent the community nationally or internationally. In short to people who help or inspire others and who make Dundalk a wonderful place to live and be.

This year Dundalk District Elected Members nominated sixteen such recipients for the 2023 Dundalk Municipal Civic Awards.

While crowds were gathering for the ceremony, they were treated to a traditional music score by Owen and Fiona McIntyre, children of well-known local musicians John McIntyre and Zoe Conway.

The awards ceremony, which was very well attended, then commenced with Members of Louth Fire Service bringing the National and County Flags on parade while a bagpiper played the National Anthem.

The Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, Cllr Kevin Meenan addressed the crowd welcoming them to the event. He explained the process for the awards, advising that while individual Councillors had put forward nominations, all Municipal District Members unanimously agreed the final nominee list and the awards were issuing from the Municipal District as a whole.

Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Ms. Joan Martin, spoke of the gravitas of the award process, and how those nominees present should be proud to be chosen out of the vast population of Dundalk and congratulated them on their achievements and on being nominated for an award.

The Meeting Administrator of Louth County Council Gráinne Tuomey then called each of the nominees forward to be presented with their awards by Dundalk MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Kevin Meenan.

All present then stood while Louth Fire Service closed the event by taking the flags off parade, following which refreshments were served.

2023 Civic Award Recipients

Pat Sheridan

In recognition of his dedication and work as a Paramedic with the Red Cross in Dundalk

Israel Olatunde

In recognition of his achievement at the 2022 European Championships and ongoing dedication to Irish Track & Field Athletics

Jack Cumiskey

In recognition of his voluntary service with County Louth Scout Group,providing Scout opportunities for the youth of Dundalk and its environs

Sophie Curley Gray

In recognition of her achievements as an Amateur Boxer and securing a bronze medal at the European Junior Championships

Dundalk Friends in Need

In recognition of their outstanding voluntary work by raising funds for local charities and volunteer groups

Olivia Wall

In recognition of her innovation and determination to provide inclusive sporting activities for children and young adults

Fr. Malachy Conlon

In recognition of his continued work benefiting all members of the local community and his outstanding fund raising efforts

Callan Quinn

In recognition of his 30 years active service as a member of Dundalk Loins Club to help the people of Dundalk and the wider community

Yvonne Lawrence

In recognition of her 30+ years voluntary service with Buíon Setanta Scout Group

Eugene and Frankie Mohan

In recognition of their success at completing the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge whilst raising funds for local charities

Anne O'Connor

In recognition of her continued contribution to the Tidy Towns Scheme in the Grange District and the wider community of County Louth

Martin McElligott

In recognition of his continued contribution to assist small Local Enterprises in the Dundalk District

Colaiste Chu Chulainn U16 Basketball Team

In recognition of their success in winning the Under 16 Basketball All Ireland Schools League Final

John and Andrea Connolly

In recognition of their outstanding and selfless contribution of over 30 years to the community of Dundalk

Seamus McArdle

In recognition of his outstanding and continued contribution to Dromiskin Tidy Towns

St Peters National School Green Committee

In recognition of their Green Flag Achievement and continued contribution to the Dromiskin Tidy Towns Programme