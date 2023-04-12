Pictures show Dundalk and Carlingford shining in the rain as US President Joe Biden visits Louth
US President Joe Biden at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
US President Joe Biden (left) with Tanaiste Micheal Martin at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Rob Kearney during a visit by US President Joe Biden to Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in a pub in Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Patricia Moriarity with a selfie of herself and US President Joe Biden during his walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland, She works in the food house restaurant that Joe visited. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
US President Joe Biden takes a selfie while on a walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
People wave flags as US President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
US President Joe Biden (centre left) on a walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
US President Joe Biden (2nd left) visits on a walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
U.S. President Joe Biden talks to people in a pub in Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden tours Carlingford Castle, in County Louth, Ireland April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People wave as US President Joe Biden leaves after a visit to Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
US President Joe Biden's cavalcade arrives for his visit to Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
US President Joe Biden takes a selfie while on a walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A child looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
US President Joe Biden signs a book while on a walkabout through Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
People stand in the rain as U.S. President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
US President Joe Biden leaves after a visit to Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
US President Joe Biden leaves after a visit to Dundalk, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Handout photo issued by Government of Ireland of US President Joe Biden (centre) with Tanaiste Micheal Martin (left) at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PA Wire
Handout photo issued by Government of Ireland of US President Joe Biden (right) with Tanaiste Micheal Martin at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PA Wire
Handout photo issued by Government of Ireland of US President Joe Biden (left) with Tanaiste Micheal Martin at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PA Wire
Handout photo issued by Government of Ireland of US President Joe Biden (left) with Tanaiste Micheal Martin at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PA Wire
A woman poses in front of a shop adorned with images of U.S. President Joe Biden in Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden visits a food hall in Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Son Robert Hunter Biden (left) and sister Valerie Biden Owens (right) of US President Joe Biden (centre) at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Robert Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
U.S. President Joe Biden greets people as he walks on a street in Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People hold flags as U.S. President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Joe Biden's cavalcade leaves Carlingford, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
US President Joe Biden (left) with Tanaiste Micheal Martin at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
People hold American flags as U.S. President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
U.S. President Joe Biden talks to people in a pub in Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
By John Mulligan The Argus Wed 12 Apr 2023 at 21:58
Dundalk and Carlingford shone in the rain today, as President Joe Biden made his third trip to the Wee County since 2016.
The US President has made a deep and seemingly lasting connection with the birthplace of his ancestors from the Cooley Peninsula and despite the rain, the people of Louth and beyond turned up in their thousands to welcome him home.
First off he stopped in King John’s Castle in Carlingford and then travelled onto Dundalk where thousands lined Clanbrassil Street to cheer his arrival as he stopped in McAteer’s Foodhouse, one of the town’s most popular lunchtime spots.
His final stop-off in Dundalk was to the Windsor bar where proprietor Donal McGeough welcomed him, his travelling party and T.ánaiste Michéal Martin and where President Biden spoke of his deep connection to Louth and it’s people and of how he is likely to return again at a future date.