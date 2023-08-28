Pictures show delighted St Louis secondary school pupils celebrating their results

The Leaving Cert results may have been available online from 9:30am last Friday, but the Class of 2023 were eager to gather at the beautiful St. Louis school to celebrate their successes with their peers, parents and teachers.

The group of wonderful students had a lot to celebrate, many of them had exceeded their own expectations, earning more points than they possibly need to access third level courses.

The CAO offers will be eagerly awaited and while Guidance Counsellors Ms Dara Mee and Ms Ciara O’Meara were on hand to offer support, students were generally feeling positive and hopeful that their chosen pathway was now open to them.

Students have achieved the highest grades, many exceeding the coveted 500 points+ and have bright futures in the most sought-after courses. Fears around the results in Maths, following a challenging Paper 1 were unfounded with all students in the Higher Maths Classes earning the extra 25 points.

A number of students will now receive bursaries from Universities as a result of their excellent results including Trinity College Dublin where St. Louis enjoys a special relationship as a School of Distinction Award winner every year since 2018.

The Leaving Cert Applied Class results were also particularly remarkable in that almost 70pc of the group of 12 students achieved the highest Distinction grade based on their high attendance, continual assessment tasks and final exams.

These students had great praise for the support they received from teachers and Special Needs Assistants who supported their journey, over the years.

The sense of relief was palpable from the gathering as teachers beamed at the success of their students and parents felt the heavy burden of worry lift.

Parents affirmed the special relationships the girls had enjoyed over their six years at the school and thanked Principal Michelle Dolan, Deputy Principal Mary Gilmore, the Year Head Marie Meehan and all the staff for the care and effort that culminated in such a wonderful success for all involved.

The sun was shining as parents, students and teachers hugged for a final time, sending the girls off to achieve their full potential and continue to be excellent ambassadors for the school, on what happened to be the feast day of Saint Louis!