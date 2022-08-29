Louth

Pictures show debs arriving in style for Bush Post Primary School Dundalk ball

From Lamborghinis to Ford tractors – this debs had it all! See the gallery below

Fionn Duffy and Rebecca Toner who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball arriving in style in a McLaren 570S. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Euan McShane and Joey McMahon who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball arriving in a 1983 Mini Cooper. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Eliza Moore who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball arriving in a Lamborghini SVJ Roadster. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Making an Entrance....Mary Rose McGreehan who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Mary Rose McGreehan had her special driving shoes on when she arrived in her Ford 7610 for the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Mark McArdle, Niamh Murray, Shannon Muldoon and Calum Lambe who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball and arrived in their Scania trucks. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Dayna Ferguson who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Dearbhla Byrne and Joe McEneaney who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Nathan Mills and Cliona Sheridan who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Erin Lamph and Eliza Moore who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Kelly Marmion and Katelyn Murphy who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Amy McBride and Jason Loughran who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Blathnaid Brennan and Declan Cavanagh who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Josh Murphy and Daisy Goodayle who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Thomas Fearon and Rachel Curley who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Hazel Malone and Conn O'Donoghue who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Karla Ross and Jamie Myers who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Katie Murphy and Saoirse Duffy who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Niamh Finnegan, Caitlin O'Hare, Katie Mulligan and Kirsty Quigley who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Jack Conway and Kyle Duncan who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Fionn Duffy and Rebecca Toner who attended the Bush Post Primary graduation ball arriving in style in a McLaren 570S. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

THERE was plenty of style at the Bush Post Primary School debs when they all met up for their big night in The Bank in Newry and the style wasn’t just confined to the beautiful dresses and sharp suits of the former students and their dates.

Some of the students arrived in four-wheel style with a collection of customary tractors from some of the Cooley Peninsula students, but also some very fancy sports cars with a Lexus IS 200, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Mini Cooper and a McLaren 570F rolling into the carpark at Cooley Hall.

Parents, family and friends all were busy with their camera phones, capturing the big night, but it wasn’t long before all headed off on the short bus journey to Newry where the craic would really start.

See Ken Finegan’s picture gallery above.

