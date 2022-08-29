Pictures show debs arriving in style for Bush Post Primary School Dundalk ball

Mary Rose McGreehan had her special driving shoes on when she arrived in her Ford 7610 for the Bush Post Primary graduation ball. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

THERE was plenty of style at the Bush Post Primary School debs when they all met up for their big night in The Bank in Newry and the style wasn’t just confined to the beautiful dresses and sharp suits of the former students and their dates.

Some of the students arrived in four-wheel style with a collection of customary tractors from some of the Cooley Peninsula students, but also some very fancy sports cars with a Lexus IS 200, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Mini Cooper and a McLaren 570F rolling into the carpark at Cooley Hall.

Parents, family and friends all were busy with their camera phones, capturing the big night, but it wasn’t long before all headed off on the short bus journey to Newry where the craic would really start.

See Ken Finegan’s picture gallery above.