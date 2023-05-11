Pictures show Coláiste Rís students going ‘Back to the ‘80s’ for TY production in Dundalk

Barry Murphy, Cillian Burke and Danann Colgan taking part in the Coláiste Rís TY 2023 'Back to the 80's' Musical in An Táin Arts Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Odhrán Woods, Jack King and Paddy O'Connell taking part in the Coláiste Rís TY 2023 'Back to the 80's' Musical in An Táin Arts Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Abaigh Moonan, Maialnh Crawford and Aisling Glenholmes taking part in the Coláiste Rís TY 2023 'Back to the 80's' Musical in An Táin Arts Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Pádraic Tinnelly and Tony McDonnell taking part in the Coláiste Rís TY 2023 'Back to the 80's' Musical in An Táin Arts Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Ellen Tumulty, Aoife Moriarty and Fionn Conlon taking part in the Coláiste Rís TY 2023 'Back to the 80's' Musical in An Táin Arts Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Matthew Hanratty, Sean Lambert and Daragh Lynch taking part in the Coláiste Rís TY 2023 'Back to the 80's' Musical in An Táin Arts Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Transition Year students at Colaiste Rís are taking to the stage for their latest show, the hit musical ‘Back to the 80s’ which opened on Wednesday night in An Tain Arts Centre.

After a successful run last year with ‘Grease’, the students are looking forward to bringing the audience on a trip down memory lane.

This energetic, fun-filled musical tells the story of the senior class of William Ocean High School as remembered through the eyes of the now 30-something Corey Palmer.

The teenage Corey is madly in love with his next-door neighbour, Tiffany Houston, one of the coolest girls in the school.

However, she is too busy fawning over Michael Feldman, the hottest guy around - the kind of guy that Corey and his two best friends dream of being. Get ready to sing along to popular hits such as “Video Killed the Radio Star,” “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “Footloose,” and “The Time of My Life.”

‘Back to the 80’s’ runs until to Friday, May 12, at 7.30 p.m. each night.