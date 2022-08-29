Pictures show all the style of the St Vincent’s Dundalk debs

THE ladies of St Viincent’s met up at their Seatown Place school with their dates for their debs which was taking placed in Dunboyne Castle in County Meath.

After the recent heatwave, the debutants had to take cover from the showers in the school as they waited on their departure for what they all promised would be a memorable night to round off their school days.

It was the start of a busy debs season in Dundalk, with many of St Vincent’s girls making this the first of their big nights as they would accompany their dates to debs in De La Salle, St Mary’s College or Coláiste RIs in the following days.

Check out our gallery above from Ken Finegan.