Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.1°C Dublin

Pictures as Marist College Dundalk students celebrate at their debs

See gallery of pics below

Joanne Nyame and Nicola Achums who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand
Rhianna Finn, Zoe Clelland and Anastasija Simutkina who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand
Picture Perfect....Kenton Kamtchou, Ronan Kirk and Elaine Finn get their picture at the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand
Jade Gorman and Ronan McEnteggart who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand
Running Repairs....Saoirse Martin who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand
Anna Quigley and Lucia Carrasco who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand
Moyo Adeniyi and Saoirse Martin who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand
Tomás Guinan, Carole Ann Logue, Amy Gallagher and Simon Toner who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand
Dylan Gilson and Elayna Watters who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand
Niall Woods, Oisín Dunne, Ruan Van Heerden, Dylan Gilson, Yao Sun and Ryan Kennedy who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand
Jenna O'Hagan and James Carroll who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand

Close

Joanne Nyame and Nicola Achums who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Joanne Nyame and Nicola Achums who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Rhianna Finn, Zoe Clelland and Anastasija Simutkina who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Rhianna Finn, Zoe Clelland and Anastasija Simutkina who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Picture Perfect....Kenton Kamtchou, Ronan Kirk and Elaine Finn get their picture at the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Picture Perfect....Kenton Kamtchou, Ronan Kirk and Elaine Finn get their picture at the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Jade Gorman and Ronan McEnteggart who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Jade Gorman and Ronan McEnteggart who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Running Repairs....Saoirse Martin who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Running Repairs....Saoirse Martin who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Anna Quigley and Lucia Carrasco who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Anna Quigley and Lucia Carrasco who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Moyo Adeniyi and Saoirse Martin who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Moyo Adeniyi and Saoirse Martin who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Tomás Guinan, Carole Ann Logue, Amy Gallagher and Simon Toner who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Tomás Guinan, Carole Ann Logue, Amy Gallagher and Simon Toner who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Dylan Gilson and Elayna Watters who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Dylan Gilson and Elayna Watters who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Niall Woods, Oisín Dunne, Ruan Van Heerden, Dylan Gilson, Yao Sun and Ryan Kennedy who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Niall Woods, Oisín Dunne, Ruan Van Heerden, Dylan Gilson, Yao Sun and Ryan Kennedy who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Jenna O'Hagan and James Carroll who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Jenna O'Hagan and James Carroll who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

/

Joanne Nyame and Nicola Achums who attended the St. Mary's College Graduation Dance. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

argus

THE young ladies and men from the Marist College in Dundalk were in the very best of form as they enjoyed their debs night which took place in the Westenra Hotel in Monaghan.

The St. Mary’s College (the Marist) students and their dates gathered at the school for their big night, with many selfies taken by the students, as mums, dads, friends and family enjoyed the occasion and the chance to admire all the fine suits and glamorous gowns on display.

All too quickly, all were aboard the buses for the journey to Monaghan when they could let their hair down and enjoy the night and celebrate their end of their school days.

Check out the gallery of photos above from Ken Finegan!

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Read More

Privacy