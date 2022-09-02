Pictures as Marist College Dundalk students celebrate at their debs

THE young ladies and men from the Marist College in Dundalk were in the very best of form as they enjoyed their debs night which took place in the Westenra Hotel in Monaghan.

The St. Mary’s College (the Marist) students and their dates gathered at the school for their big night, with many selfies taken by the students, as mums, dads, friends and family enjoyed the occasion and the chance to admire all the fine suits and glamorous gowns on display.

All too quickly, all were aboard the buses for the journey to Monaghan when they could let their hair down and enjoy the night and celebrate their end of their school days.

Check out the gallery of photos above from Ken Finegan!