Pharmacist from Louth wins top award

Just days after Louth native Michelle O’Hagan celebrated winning the inaugural award for Independent Community Pharmacy at the Irish Pharmacy awards she was back out in the community running vaccination clinics.

Michelle, who is originally from Bellurgan Point, Dundalk, was delighted to be presented with the award for the Pharmacy Hub Killinarden, Tallaght, Dublin.

Accepting the award Michelle recalled how she and other pharmacies had stayed opened from the start of the COVUD-19 pandemic.

"It was a challenge,” she said. “We have an amazing team. You can’t do it on your own – you need a good team behind you.”

This was the first year of an award being presented to independent community pharmacies and it was a great recognition for their work.

"I am honoured to receive it.”

A past-pupil of Bellurgan NS and Bush Post-Primary School, Michelle studies pharmacy at the University of Sunderland, England. After graduating she worked in Warrenpoint, and spent time in Dublin and London. On her return home, she worked as a locum, based mostly in Dublin, and then when the opportunity arose, opened her own pharmacy in Killinarden, Tallaght in 2018.

"’There’s ten of us on the team,” she said. “It was amazing to win as there about 650 pharmacies in the country.”

"We were nominated in 2019 but that was only a year after we had opened, so it was great to be nominated again and to win this year.”

She was also nominated for Business of the Year in Tallaght last year.

Now living in The Liberties, Dublin, Michelle is a regular visitor to Bellurgan Point, where her parents Michael and Lily live.