Person injured by falling bricks in Dundalk street

One person was injured when bricks fell onto the footpath on Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk this morning. The street remains closed. Photo: Louth County Council

A man has been taken to hospital after bricks fell from a building in Clanbrassil Street onto the pavement below.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident which happened outside the office of Senator John McGahon.

The street is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Louth County Council said members of their fire services are currently assisting other emergency service personnel.

"Members of the public are requested to avoid the area to allow emergency service personnel to carry out work and make the area safe. Our thoughts are with the injured person, “ said a Council spokesperson.