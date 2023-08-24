Pearse Park’s green oasis in middle of Dundalk

Logan Kavanagh enjoys the sound of Nicky Callan and the Dundalk Brass band playing 'Under the Boardwalk' at the Pearse Park Family Fun Day. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Pearse Park resdients recently enjoyed a family fun sports day on the green along the boundary wall of the Great Northern Distillery.

The weather behaved for a change and the young residents enjoyed their sports day, which included presentation of sustainable medals created by Shells Driftwood in Lordship, while the older residents enjoyed the afternoon listening to the sounds of the Dundalk Brass Band.

There has been a huge transformation of the green area in Pearse Park over the last couple of years, with the boundary wall painted and planted, while a 200 sq. metre wildflower garden has always being planted.

The Residents Association and one of it’s leading lights, Orla Crilly have also developed one of the world’s first medicinal dog gardens, for eager dog walkers to enjoy.

Located on the exit from Ice House Hill Park, the garden contains ten specific herbs which can used be for medicinal purposes in dog care, such as helping a shiny coat, tackling fleas or arthitis.

Particular receipes for each herb are available on QR Codes in the garden which can be assessed via a smartphone, while some of the simpler receipes are straightforward to follow.