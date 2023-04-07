Packed attendance at Sinn Féin People’s Assembly for region

Mary Lou McDonald TD attends Louth meeting

Mary Lou McDonald (right), President of Sinn Féin with former President Gerry Adams and the Rev. Karen Sethuraman at the Armagh, Down and Louth Peiople's Assembly held in the Carrickdale Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Panel members Conor Patterson, Mairead McAlinden, Gerry Murphy, Rev. Karen Sethuraman and Aidan Browne at the Armagh, Down and Louth Peiople's Assembly held in the Carrickdale Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Part of the large attendance at the Armagh, Down and Louth Peiople's Assembly held in the Carrickdale Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

President of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald with Louth TDs Ruairí Ó Murchú and Imelda Munster at the Armagh, Down and Louth Peiople's Assembly held in the Carrickdale Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has said that the huge attendance at the recent Armagh, Down and Louth People’s Assembly demonstrates the level of interest in planning for a new and united Ireland.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: “Over 300 people packed into the Carrickdale Hotel’s Bernish Suite on Thursday past to attend the Armagh Down Louth Peoples’ Assembly. This Peoples’ Assembly was an opportunity for citizens from the border region to have their say on the future of Ireland.

“The ill-effects of living under British rule are keenly felt in this area and the implications of Brexit cast a long shadow.”

The Carrickdale event was the fourth organised by Sinn Féin’s Commission on the Future of Ireland. It was chaired by Dr Conor Patterson of Newry and Mourne Enterprise Agency. The panel included; Reverend Karen Sethuraman; ICTU Assistant General Secretary Gerry Murphy; Mairéad McAlinden former CEO of the Southern Health & Social Care Trust and Aidan Browne of Dundalk’s DkIT’s Regional Development Centre.

Deputy Ó Murchú continued, “In addition to an excellent and varied panel, the contributions from the audience were thoughtful, spirited, informed and very interesting.”

It was standing room only and the packed gathering heard Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald open the event.

In a wide ranging address Ms McDonald spelt out the difficulties caused by partition and the opportunities which will be created by ending division.

The Sinn Féin President extended the hand of friendship to Protestants and unionists when she said: “To those from the unionist culture I extend a sincere welcome – the new Ireland must be a warm house for all and your traditions and beliefs must be respected and cherished. I invite you especially to be part of the conversation and for us all to plan for the future together.”

She urged the Irish government to facilitate and support our changing country by establishing a Citizens’ Assembly on Irish unity. She said: “This is an exciting time for us all; filled with opportunity and hope for a better future. That’s why we need to get it right. Our new constitutional national democracy will emerge from a phased transition and that is why planning and preparation should begin now. Grassroots communities should be involved at the beginning of that process, not at the end.”

Speaking directly about the challenges facing the border region Mary Lou said: “Our shared challenge is to create a future which is warm and welcoming for everyone and where the potential prosperity of areas like this border region can be fully unlocked.”