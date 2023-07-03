Open garden for North Louth Hospice in Gerard and Carmel’s McHugh’s haven

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

On Saturday afternoon I visited the lovely home of Gerard and Carmel McHugh from Priorland Road who were opening their gardens to the public to help raise money for the North Louth Hospice.

Down through the years Gerard and Carmel have won numerous Tidy Towns awards for their eclectic mix of trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials in their garden which incorporates various borders, a secret garden, dry river bed, vegetable patch, fruit corner and a collection of lawn areas.

I wasn’t too long there when I had the pleasure of meeting the couple who told me they had bought the house back in 1974 and had used most of the garden to grow vegetables and fruit for family use. But when the children had grown up and moved out they decided to reduce the size of their vegetables and fruit growing area and create what has turned into an astounding garden that gives the impression of being isolated from its surroundings to become an oasis of calm tranquillity.

Carmel and Gerard McHugh who hosted the open garden day in aid of The North Louth Hospice. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Gerard told me after he retired from the DkIT the plan was to create a garden that has areas in bloom the whole year round and when choosing the Open Day to have as much in bloom as possible, an idea that brought him some concern with the recent long dry period (yes it is strange writing ‘recent long dry period’!).

As you make your way round the garden following the paths, you find various sheltered alcoves and seats, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the ambience of the surrounding. He told me this was the 5th time they’ve opened to the public as a fundraiser for the NLH, a volunteer group he became a driver for after his retirement (apart from Covid) and felt it was a novel idea to raise money for such a worthy cause.

I then decided to see who was there to appreciate such an exceptional work of art and first met up with Mary McDonald from Riverstown, Iris Carr from Bay Estate and Aine McMahon from Darver who were representing the NLH and wanted to thank Carmel and Gerry for their great work down through the years.

They were then joined by Kay O’Hare from Blackrock, Mary McEneaney from Haggardstown and Mary Kerley from the Hospice who told me the garden is just beautiful and a lovely pace to relax and enjoy the good weather.

Not too long later I caught up with Therese Toman from Greenwood Drive who said it was lovely the way you can just meander around the garden, see all the beautiful shrubs and flowers and trees and it would take a couple of tours round it just to enjoy the whole experience.

After this I caught up with family members including daughter Evonne Harvey from Knockbridge, with daughters Keira and Jemma, another daughter Fiona McGuinness from Mullaharlin Road with husband Barry and son Harley, sister-in-law Roisin McHugh from Muirhevna with Martin, Lily and Oisin who told me they are hugely proud of the work done by mum and dad and the fact they were able to put it to use in raising money for the NLH.

Next I had the pleasure of talking to neighbours Delma and Fiona Leahy from Priorland Road who agreed the garden was in exceptional condition and Fiona admitted it was a huge change from when they used to play there back in the day.

Relaxing on one of the seats outside the kitchen window I then met up with mother and daughter Patricia and Louisa Mulholland from Castleblaney Road who said this was ther first visit to the garden and thought it was amazing saying every inch is tastefully covered and found it a very relaxing place to enjoy the afternoon.

Not too long later I met sisters Kitty Warnock and Betty McCumiskey both from Meadow Grove who said they thought the place was absolutely beautiful, something you dream about and wanted to congratulate Gerard and Carmel on their years of hard work.

After this I headed over for a word with Mary Quinlivan from Blackrock and Briege Kelly from Bay Estate who were delighted with the garden and had really enjoyed ther time just wandering around viewing the different plants and bushes and how well they were designed for the garden.

I then headed over for a word with Briege and Lorraine McMahon from Point Road who told me this wasn’t their first visit to the McHugh garden and said there’s always plenty of colour to be seen and they loved the fact that there is always something different and surprising round every corner and said it certainly is a novel fundraiser for the NLH.

Not too far away I caught up with Ciara Hall and Terry O’Connor from Meadow Grove who said this was their second time visiting the McHugh residence and describes it as “a little piece of heaven”, citing the refreshing imagination of the design and found the whole place very spiritual.

Finally, before I departed I got a word with Lauren Smith from Dromiskin who told me she works with Roisin and couldn’t wait to see how well the place looked and said it certainly lived up to expectations saying it’s a wonderful achievement for Gerard and Carmel.