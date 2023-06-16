Old Dundalk Society’s summer excursion takes in Fingal and Botanic Gardens

The Old Dundalk Society's summer excursion will include a visit to tje Botanic Gardens in Dublin

Old Dundalk Society have organised their annual summer excursion to take place Saturday July 1 with a visit to the Fingal area of Dublin and then on to the Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin.

The outing will include a visit Skerries Mills, where there will a chance to enjoy tea and coffee and a guided tour of the historic site, as well as visiting the craft shop and Farmers Market .

The outing will then stop off at Swords for a visit to Swords Castle, which has been recently renovated by the Office of Public Works (OPW). Afterwards enjoy the opportunity to explore the town of Swords.

The final stop is a visit to the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin for a guided tour of the famous gardens, which are currently looking resplendent with summer colour.

The last stop before home is at Donegan’s Restaurant at Monasterboice, for dinner before returning to Dundalk at 8pm.

The luxury coach with accompanying guide, Michael Gaynor, will depart from Mulholland Avenue on Saturday July 1 at 9.00am shar

.The all-in tour subscription is ‎€‎60 for members, and ‎€65 for non-members. Bookings can be made at: Connell and Co. Drapers, Church Street, Dundalk and must be accompanied by full subscription. Booking opens on Tuesday June 20 and the latest date for booking is Thursday morning June 29. Intending participants are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.