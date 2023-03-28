North Louth community doing its own DIY SOS to refurbish house for Ukrainian refugees

The house at Old Mill, Grange, which is being renovated by the local community to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

The community in Cooley is well known for their willingness to help those in need, be it neighbours or strangers, and have contributed to many charities and good causes over the years.

Now they are about to renovate a house at Grange to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their country due to the on-going war.

The project, called ‘We Are His Hands’, is led by the Parish Pastoral Council who came up with the idea at a recent meeting.

"We discussed in depth on how we as a community and the surrounding areas could help in any way as this war enters its second year,” said Eugene Bolten.

They came up with the idea of totally renovating a house at the Old Mill, Grange, close to the landmark whitewashed Church of Saint James, as a home for Ukrainian refugees, which can all be used as a community hub at a future date, and are appealing to people to get involved.

"It’s a bit like the RTE programme DIY SOS with Baz Ashmawy,” said Eugene. "We want to give tradespeople and others in the community to get involved.”

The three-storey house over a basement has been unoccupied for several years and is in need of complete refurbishment.

“We are proposing that the renovation is carried out by volunteers from the parish and beyond. This venture is an effort to involve members of our community in providing accommodation for people from Ukraine who have had to fled from their homeland,” said Eugene.

They hope that tradespeople and enthusiastic DIY-ers from the peninsula and further afield will get involved and are also welcoming members of the Ukrainian community living in Dundalk to join in the project.

“If you can spare some time, no matter what your skills set, we would like to hear from you,” said Eugene,

They have set up a Facebook page – We Are His Hands - that outlines the professionals, tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts that are needed to make the project a reality.

The long term plan for the house would be that it would form part of a community hub that serves the needs of our community long term. It is an opportunity for people to unite in an effort to help..

It’s hoped that work will get underway in the coming weeks and that the house will be completely refurbished and ready to welcome its first residents by mid-summer.

Anyone interested in getting involved, should contact the Parish Office at 04 9397617 or cooleyparish@gmail.com.

Those who aren’t in position to do hands-on work can support the project, can make a donation via the idonate link on the Facebook page.